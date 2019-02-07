Edwards

Mrs. Frankie J. Marshall Edwards, 70, of Kernersville, formerly of Mt. Airy passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born in Patrick County, VA March 29, 1948 to the late Rev. Ed Green and Evelyn Peel Marshall. Mrs. Edwards retired from retail management in Kernersville after many years of service. She was a faithful member of Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Edwards will lovingly be remembered by her husband Alvin F. “Al” Edwards; a daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Brad Hill; grandchildren, Haley Nicole Hill and Kirstin Savannah Hill; a sister Frieda Hall; brother and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Opal Marshall, Wilford Marshall and Mel Marshall; several special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Hope Elizabeth Edwards; sister, Hattie Adkins and Virginia Harrold; a brother, Roy Marshall and brothers-in-law, Jay Adkins and Doug Harrold. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Cecil Pickler officiating. Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM on Sunday evening at Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.