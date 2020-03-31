2020 Census

The 2020 Census is happening now.

That’s the word from the U.S. Census website as the new count for 2020 gets underway across the country. Kernersville households should have already received census documents in the mail.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, most households received their invitations to respond to the 2020 Census between March 12-20, with mailings including detailed information and a Census ID for completing the Census online. For more, see the Tuesday, March 31, 2020 edition.