2 killed in collision

A head on collision between two vehicles on Reidsville Road took the lives of two Kernersville men and seriously injured two others in Walkertown on Monday night, Sept. 16.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and emergency personnel responded to the accident scene, located between Old Hollow Road/Hwy. 66 and Vance Road, at about 8:30 p.m. At one point an air care helicopter from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (WFBMC) could be seen approaching the area on video posted on social media, but was directed back to its base by dispatchers without landing.

According to Trooper Ned Moultrie, a 2014 Toyota pickup truck driven by James King, 69, of Kernersville, was traveling north on Reidsville Road when it went left of center and collided head on with a 1995 Honda.

Moultrie said the driver of the Honda, identified as Brandon Turner, 25, and a passenger, Justin Miner, 23, both of Kernersville, died of the injuries they sustained in the accident. A second passenger in the Honda, identified as Kayla Crumpton, 22, of Greensboro, sustained serious injuries and was transported to WFBMC.

King was also seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the accident and it is unclear why King crossed the center line, Moultrie said. He said the accident is still being investigated and that chargers are pending. Trooper L. C. Mendenhall is in charge of the investigation.

Reidsville Road was closed for about three hours Monday night following the collision.