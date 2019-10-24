2 arrested

Winston-Salem police have arrested two individuals in connection to last Thursday night’s shooting death of a 17-year-old Glenn High School senior.

Officers charged Francisco Javier Dominguez-Bautista, 18, of 748 Cranford Street in Winston-Salem with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Dominguez-Bautista is currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed. For more, see the Thursday, October 24, 2019 edition.