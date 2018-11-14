Flynt

COLFAX – Katherine “Kathy” Aimee Reed Flynt, 67, passed away peacefully to her forever home on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Kathy was born on December 29, 1950 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Bill and Lilian Jourdan Reed. Kathy was devoted to her family, extended family and church family. Her energy was endless, with a huge heart for helping and caring for others. Kathy inherited her arts and crafts talent from her parents and had a special love for her canine companions, “Rudy” and “Jackie-Boy”. Kathy was an active member of First Christian Church in Kernersville, where she especially enjoyed working with the Next Step Ministry Program. She was a strong lady who fought her fight with dignity, strength and determination. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness.” 2 Tim. 4:7-8

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her son, David Wolfe; and a brother-in-law, Walter Haycook.

Surviving are her husband, David A. Flynt; a stepson, Josh Flynt (wife, January); two grandsons, Jace and Jaxsten Flynt; two sisters, Jacqueline Reed Haycook, and Marie L. Reed Weekley (husband, Donald); one brother, Christian J. Reed (wife, Tawnya); an abundance of loving nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at First Christian Church in Kernersville with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1130 N Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com