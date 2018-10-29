Smith

Kernersville-Mrs. Betty Marr Smith, 81, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born June 27, 1937 in Swain County, to the late William and Dess DeHart Marr. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville) and was retired from Belks at Hanes Mall. Betty loved to bake, read and work in the garden. A loving, tender woman, she had a great sense of humor and loved her family above all. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gray Smith, and five siblings. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Smith Duggins and husband, Wayne, of Kernersville; two brothers Arvin Marr of Virginia and Bob Marr of Bryson City; three sisters, Gladys Maynor of Valdese, Margie Hall of Charlotte and Ann Marr of Virginia.; three granddaughters, Michaela, Kaitlyn and Hannah: two grandsons, Wayne and Will; brother and sister in-law Robert and Connie Smith; sister-in-law Bobbie Smith and many nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Main Street United Methodist Church (Kernersville) with Rev. Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, October 29, 2018 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Betty wished to leave the following thanks “To my three granddaughters who brought joy to my life and especially to Lisa, my daughter, for her love and all that she has done for me. Thanks to Wayne for being a father to the girls and to Wayne and Will for being my grandsons. I love you all. Most of all; thanks to Jesus, who made it all possible.”