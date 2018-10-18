‘Precious Laniya’ GoFundMe

The Walkertown community continues to mourn the loss of an 11-year-old girl who was killed early Wednesday morning, Oct. 10, while crossing Main Street on her way to school.

A vigil was held Sunday at the site where LaNiya Sabetha Wright died after being struck by a pick-up truck and then again by a school bus. Following Wright’s tragic passing, Lisa Uber of Belews Creek set up a fundraising account at www.gofundme.com, titled in part, “Precious Laniya.” The site has a goal of $5,000 and had raised almost $4,000 by Monday afternoon. For more, see the Tuesday, October 16, 2018 edition.