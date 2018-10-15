Showalter

Patrick “Pat” Lee Showalter was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Pat was born November 13, 1957 in Kingsport, TN to the late Nick and Stella Showalter. He graduated from Appalachian State University and retired after 20 years in transportation management. Pat was a member of the Generations Church family in Lewisville, NC and he volunteered with the Trauma Survivors Network at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Pat is remembered for his faith, his strength and his fun-loving spirit. He loved the outdoors and had a sense of adventure that he pursued through travel, scuba diving and camping. Pat had a passion for people and he loved to encourage those facing adversity to be strong and determined to come out better on the other side of their challenge. He was a loving and devoted father and husband and he will be forever loved by family and many friends.

Pat is survived by his wife, Kathryn Showalter; daughter, Caitlin Showalter; brother-in-law, Carl Covington, Jr. (Mary Beth); and nephews, Alexander Covington and Will Purdum.

A memorial service will be held at Generations Church on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Generations Church, 1275 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.