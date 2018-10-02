Robbery

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Monday, October 1, the Kernersville Police Department responded to Walmart, located at 1130 S. Main St., in reference to a robbery, according to a KPD press release. Police said that upon arrival, witnesses said an unidentified suspect approached a customer in the self-checkout lane and forcibly took their wallet.

According to police, no weapons were displayed during the incident and no injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a black male approximately 6’0 tall, with a slim build, close cut hair, in his mid to late 30’s.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.