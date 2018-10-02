ExtravaDance & Tumble Performing Arts Center in Kernersville is hosting their third annual Dancers Against Cancer dance-a-thon this Saturday, October 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. and are inviting people ages 3 – 18 to help raise money for cancer.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 2, 2018 edition.
