Sacks

Kernersville, NC, Mrs. Mary Jean Manlove Sacks, 86 of Winston Salem died September 21, 2018 at Kernersville Medical Center after a short illness. Jean was born in Milford Delaware, daughter of James Everett Manlove and Mary Alice Fuller Manlove on December 29, 1931. She was preceded in death by her brother James Charles Manlove, her parents and her husband Robert S. Sacks. Jean grew up in Milford and after graduating Milford High School in 1949, enrolled in the Milford Memorial Hospital Training School for Nurses that same year, graduating in 1952 as a Registered Nurse. She worked in labor and delivery at the hospital until her marriage to Robert Stanley Sacks of Wilmington Delaware in 1954. They moved to Wilmington and shortly thereafter began their family. For a few years following 1961, Jean’s skills as a nurse and mother were tested as she excelled in the care of her bedridden mother-in-law, in addition to her own 3 children and a nephew, all of whom were under the age of 6. In 1965, Jean re-entered the work force as a nurse at the Ingleside Nursing Home in Wilmington. She was promoted and was in charge of up to two wings on any given day. In 1971, the entire family moved to upstate New York where they owned and operated The Alpine Resort Hotel, located just south of Kingston near the Catskill Mountains. Jean was employed by Hutton Nursing Home of Kingston where she was the Directress of Nursing. Jean and Bob moved back to Delaware in 1979 where Jean returned to Ingleside now known as Episcopal Church Home as a Registered Nurse. She retired in 1999, and took a part time job at Goldey-Beacom College as their school nurse. She served as a mentor to elementary school children in Wilmington.

Jean loved the beach and spent many happy summers in Ocean City NJ. She also enjoyed boating in the Delaware River and the Delaware Chesapeake Canal. She was known for her compassion and kindness, but was never lacking in spunk, especially if there was a wrong that needed to be put right. Christmas was her favorite holiday, because she delighted in giving gifts, spending countless time searching for just the right ones. In their golden years, Jean and Bob moved to Winston Salem in 2005. Jean was a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church in Delaware, and a faithful attender of Shady Grove Wesleyan Church in Colfax, NC. She knew the Lord and spoke with him daily. There were always dogs in the house, she loved them all, but a little Beagle-Sheltie mix (RJ) and a black Labrador Retriever (Dottie) truly captured her heart.

She is survived by her brother Gary Macklin Manlove and his wife Judy Manlove of Greenwood DE, her daughter Terry Lynn Sacks Brumbalow and her husband Jack Brumbalow of Rossville, GA, her son Stanley Robert Sacks and his wife Dr. Denise Robertson Sacks of Oak Ridge, NC, her son James Everett Sacks and his wife Mary Katherine Sacks of Winston Salem, NC, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Spicer Mullikin Funeral Home Chapel 1000 N. DuPont Highway New Castle, DE 19720 on October 6th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North Dupont Highway, New Castle Delaware. The family will receive friends on Friday evening October 5th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Spicer Mullikin Funeral Home 1000 N. DuPont Highway New Castle, DE 19720. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to one of the following;

Delaware Nursing Scholarship https://www.doe.k12.de.us/Page/1050

North Carolina Nursing Scholarship (Mary Lewis Wyche Fund) https://ncnurses.org/foundation/scholarships/

Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com.