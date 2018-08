Seed2Seed, a Kernersville based outreach garden program, is hosting their first big fundraiser, Rooting for Our Future Popup BBQ Party & Fundraiser, on Saturday, August 24 from 6 – 9 p.m. Seed2Seed started in 2016 and is a faith-based non-profit that leases the back four acres of Living Hope Church for a sustainable education farm. For more, see the Thursday, August 9, 2018 edition.