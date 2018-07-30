Cooke

Mr. John Thomas “Tommy” Cooke, 68, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Tommy was born on March 1, 1950, in Halifax, North Carolina to Louie Davis Cooke, Sr. and Betsy Ring Cooke. His mother passed away February 15, 1964 when Tommy was just 13 years old. His father re-married Martha Ivey Cooke who he cared for deeply until her death in 2016. Tommy was cared for in his early years by his maternal grandparents the late Clay V. Ring Sr. and Maude Kerner Ring.

His family and childhood friends knew him as Tommy, however during his professional career with the City of High Point he was known as John. Tommy graduated from Chowan College and later received his Civil Engineering degree from Guilford College. He worked several years with a private testing laboratory prior to becoming an engineer with the City of High Point. He was very proud to say “I have several bridges still standing “. In 1982, he left the City to pursue his interest in woodworking in opening Cooke’s Custom Cabinets of which he operated until the time of his death. Tommy’s expertise in fine cabinet making can be found in countless homes & businesses throughout the region and as far away as NJ. His love of wood and the desire to create quality cabinets and furniture for his customers was his passion. He worked daily until his health would no longer permit.

Tommy is survived by a daughter Sharon Young of Thomasville, grandson Robert Crisp of Walnut Cove, his special “lady friend“ Jerry Hunter of Winston-Salem, one sister Marty Walker (John) of Hampstead, five brothers, Louie D. Cooke, Jr. (Jenny) of New Bern, Phillip R. Ferris (Barbara) of Florida, Paul L. Ferris (Donna) of Quaker Gap, Dennis W. Ferris (Robyn) of Kernersville, Mike Cooke (Judie) of Brown Summit, uncle, Clay V. Ring, Jr. of Winston-Salem, cousin, Ann Hall Ring Wauford of Rural Hall, numerous nieces and nephews of which he was very proud.

A Celebration of Tommy’s life will be held at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, on Saturday, August 4th at 1:00 PM, Dr. Al Ward officiating. The family will greet friends at the church from 12:00 noon until 12:45 PM. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff of Trinity Glen for the care given to Tommy during his illness. In lieu of floral tributes memorials may be directed to Lutheran Services Carolina, 1416 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave.PO Box 947, Salisbury, NC 28145

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.booneandcooke.com

Boone & Cooke Inc. Funeral Home and Crematory.