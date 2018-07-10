Linville

Maudessa Mae Hardaway Linville, 95, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Meade Co. KS on May 7, 1923 the daughter of the late Walker Jessie (Pete) Hardaway and Fannie Isabell Marrs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65+ years, Byron W. Linville; two brothers, Loren Hardaway and Warren Hardaway; and five sisters, Florence Wells, Velma McBee Emberton, Ruth Flinn, Jaunita Hayes, and Euvonne Aaron. Maudessa is survived by two sons, Michael (Mary) and Daniel (Rita) and one brother, Dean Hardaway (Joyce) along with 3 grandchildren Greg Linville (Julie), Tracy Scott (Don), Lauren Linville and 4 great grandchildren and a host of Hardaway related nieces and nephews.

Maudessa began working on aircraft assembly lines at Lockheed Aircraft in Los Angeles, CA at the start of WW II where she met her husband, Byron. They were married in 1943 and moved to San Diego, CA where Byron served in the Navy during WWII. They moved to KS following WWII and then to NC in 1947 where Maudessa raised her two sons to school age. Maudessa then went to work at AT&T in Winston-Salem from where she retired many years later after working in a number of electronic equipment assembly positions. In retirement, Maudessa was involved with her expanding family of grandchildren and great grandchildren that were a special part of her life, her Morris Chapel church family, Walkertown Garden Club, Chapel Ramblers and Meals on Wheels while spending time gardening and traveling around the country with Byron. Maudessa was always busy – she was still driving around Walkertown taking care of herself and doing much of her own yard work including a few garden items up until she passed. She was always a people person and her loss of hearing later in life was her biggest challenge in trying to continue interacting and participating with her family and friends. Thanks to all her church friends who looked out for her and made sure she had the opportunity to continue to be included. A special thanks to her daughter in law, Mary, for being her ears these past several years in interacting with the medical world and making sure she got to all her appointments and just out and around in general. Maudessa was a clear product of growing up in a depression era western Kansas farm environment. The KS state motto “To the Stars through Difficulties.” described her. She embraced and never forgot her Kansas roots and family – she will be missed.

Hayworth Miller Funeral – Kernersville is serving the family. Funeral services will be at 11:00am at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown, NC with burial in the church cemetery. Family and friends will gather in the church family life center after the services for some visitation time. In lieu of flowers, she asked that memorials be made to Morris Chapel organizations/projects (Children Ministries, Nurturing Fund, etc.), Boy Scouts or your favorite charity benefiting children and elderly – she always liked helping others.