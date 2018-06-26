Overman

Beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. June Beacham Overman passed away on June 25, 2018 at Brookdale Senior Living in High Point, NC. Born on May 15, 1926 in Washington, D.C., she became a 61-year resident of Elizabeth City, N.C. when she married George Reid Overman on June 2, 1953. She was predeceased by her husband, Reid; her parents, Shelton Beacham and Georgia Katherine Thoroughgood Beacham; her brothers, Ray, Decatur, and Dean Beacham; sister Joy Katherine Edsall; and son-in-law Larry G. Williams. Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Overman Williams and Katherine Overman Guidry; son-in-law Dale Guidry; grandchildren, Andrew Thomas Guidry, Katherine Guidry Hutchison (husband Ryan Hutchison), John Reid Guidry (wife Jessica), and Cynthia Autumn Williams; great-grand daughter Caroline Hutchison; and much-loved Beacham, Britton, and Edsall – nieces and nephews.

A member of America’s Greatest Generation, June dedicated her life to service to her Lord, her family, and her community. As a young woman at American University during World War II, she served in the Cadet Nurse Corps (Dept. of the Army) under the supervision of the U.S. Public Health Service. The Cadet Nurses are credited with maintaining civilian health services during the critical shortage of nurses during WWII. After the war, she was employed by the FBI in Washington D.C. Following her move to Elizabeth City, she was employed by the Pasquotank County Health Department and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County School System. As a young homemaker and mother, June was an active leader in what was formerly known as the Home Demonstration Club in Pasquotank County, now a division of the Family and Consumer Sciences Department of North Carolina State University’s Cooperative Extension Service. She was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery program for breast cancer survivors, and the Albemarle Hospice Association. June was a faithful 63-year member of Elizabeth City’s First Baptist Church, serving in numerous congregational leadership positions and committees.

The family is being served by Hayworth Miller Funeral Services in Kernersville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 29, 2018 at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall after the service.

Burial will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staffs at Brookdale Senior Living and Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, NC for their professional and compassionate care for our mother during the last few years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St. Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or, Student Ministries Fund/Towne South Church of Christ/ 2224 Peartree Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or, Emmaus of the Albemarle, Inc. Post Office Box 816 Manteo, NC 27954-0816 or, a memorial of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made atwww.hayworth-miller.com