MDA Muscle Walk

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is hosting its annual MDA Muscle Walk on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at Triad Park.

Callie Allen, fundraising coordinator for the MDA, said the MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. For more, see the Thursday, April 12, 2018 edition.