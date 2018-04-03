To help raise funds for the Northwest Piedmont (NWP) Purple Heart Foundation, the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America is hosting the third annual Purple Heart benefit classic car show on April 14 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the NWP Purple Heart Foundation to pay tribute to Purple Heart recipients, Gold Star families, and families of deceased Purple Heart recipients during an honorary dinner that will be held in August at no cost to the veterans.

