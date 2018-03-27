Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

March 27, 2018

Just by being who he is, David Helms makes everyone’s day better, say those who work with him at Walkertown High School. Helms has been named as a finalist for Classified Employee of the Year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 24 & 25, 2018 edition.

