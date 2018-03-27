Just by being who he is, David Helms makes everyone’s day better, say those who work with him at Walkertown High School. Helms has been named as a finalist for Classified Employee of the Year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 24 & 25, 2018 edition.
Just by being who he is, David Helms makes everyone’s day better, say those who work with him at Walkertown High School. Helms has been named as a finalist for Classified Employee of the Year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Previous post: School security
Next post: NCDOT meeting in Walkertown