Mr. Jerry Lee Mayer died February 8, 2018 in Kernersville, NC.

A celebration of his life will be 2:00PM Monday, February 12, 2018 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church in Colfax, NC with Rev. Wes Brown and Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating the service.

Jerry was born May 13, 1939 to the late William and Mary Mayer. A native of Miami, Florida, Jerry enjoyed being a member of The Boys and Girls Club of Miami Dade where he was named outstanding youth of the year. After he graduated from Coral Gables High School, he joined and served four years with the United States Air Force. After his service with the military he started working at Eastern Airlines in Miami. Later in life he moved to North Carolina and retired with 26 years of faithful service with Norfolk Southern Railway. He was also member of Shady Grove Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed playing golf; he loved his sporting events especially the Miami Dolphins. Most of all he loved to watch his grandchildren play ball.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his brother Roger Hugh and his daughter in law Rebekah Beasley Mayer.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patsy of Kernersville; son Todd Mayer; Daughter Kari Hood and husband Tony; five grandchildren Preston and Nick Hood, Billy, Jordan and Ethan Mayer; two brothers Bill Mayer and his wife Mary of Coral Springs, FL. and Bob Mayer and his wife Betty of Deland FL.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

