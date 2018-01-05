Barnes

Kevin D. Barnes, 57, passed away January 4, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. Funeral Services will be at a later time date.

Kevin was born August 8, 1960 in Forsyth County to the late Sarah and Bliff Barnes.

Kevin was a mechanic and later became a Hot Shot Delivery Driver with over a million miles at the wheel of his Delivery Van. He had a heart of gold, and was helpful and friendly to many people.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Barnes.

Survivors include brothers; Dennis Barnes, Terry Barnes, and Brian Barnes; close family friends Melissa and Ron Hosford and their children Jonathan, Kristie and Brian; and many extended family and friends.

Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com

Kevin will be missed dearly by all that knew him.