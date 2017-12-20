Schott

Clyde Reid Schott, 91, went home to be with her Lord December 19, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Friday December 22, 2017 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Dr. Claude Kayler and Rev. Dale Hilton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

A native of Clarke County, Alabama, Clyde was the daughter of the late Grace Wilson and Vernon C Reid. She was married 62 years to the late Pete Mac Schott who died in 2007. She was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church where she was involved with her Women’s Circle and the Heritage Club.

In addition to her parents and husband, she also was preceded in death by her brother Ray Reid.

Survivors include her daughter Jane Schott of Winston-Salem; son Eric Schott and Diane of Lawrenceville, Georgia; grandchildren Amy S. Bailey and Rob of Katy, TX, Chris Schott and Jackie of San Diego, CA, Tony Schott of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren Mac Schott, Carson Bailey, and Ellie Schott; sister Kling “Dot” Payne of Mobile, AL; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions are asked to be made to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Clyde Schott.