Donald Robert Thornton, 85, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed from this life on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Promise Hospital in The Villages, Florida.

Don was born on November 17, 1932, in Roanoke, VA. He was the youngest of 3 boys born to Andrew G. Thornton and Mary Louise (Engleby) Thornton. Don was a member of Raleigh Court Methodist Church and graduated from Jefferson High School. He attended Roanoke College as a business administration major. After graduation, Don worked with the Burroughs Corporation. After leaving Burroughs, Don was self-employed, writing software programs and computer development.

Prior to Don’s retirement at the age of 66, he was an active member of the Kernersville Little Theatre in North Carolina. He acted for 23 years in various dramas, musicals, and comedy shows such as “On Golden Pond”, “A Man for All Seasons”, and “The Music Man;” probably best known as “Scrooge” in “A Christmas Carol.” Don would tell people through acting that, “He had more wives than the law allowed.” At Kernersville Moravian Church, Don would do ‘Lenten Dramas’, depicting various biblical characters. Don and Sherri moved to The Villages, Florida in 2012 and began attending Lady Lake United Methodist Church in the spring of 2013. As a member of the Adult Sunday School class, Don particularly enjoyed his role as a teacher.

Don loved to make people laugh, especially Sherri, his wife of 22 years. Sherri said Don was loving, kind, generous, and was the type of person that never made you doubt where you stood in his life, always putting others first. As a father, Don loved his sons and tried to assure they never lacked for anything.

Don is survived by his wife, Sherri; children Don, Jr. (Denise) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Russell (Connie) Thornton of Reidsville, North Carolina; grandchildren: Seann, Joshua, and Ryan Thornton, and Ariane Poisson; brother Gordon Thornton of Roanoke, VA; sister-in-law Barbara Oast Thornton of Roanoke, VA; and a special cousin, Shirley Ann Thornton Russell of The Villages, FL. Brother William Thornton pre-deceased Don in 2010.

A Memorial Service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Roanoke, VA, on Monday, February 12, 2018, at 11am. The family will gather at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Thornton after the service.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.