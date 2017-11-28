New charges

Additional charges have been filed against a former Kernersville man accused of multiple counts of child sex offenses after he was extradited to North Carolina from Florida on Tuesday.

According to a Kernersville Police Department news release, Michael Todd Pegram, 45, has been charged with two more counts of first degree sex offense and one more count of indecent liberties with a child. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 25 & 26, 2017 edition.