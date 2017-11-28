The state wants to hear from Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC consumers regarding the electric utility’s request to raise residential rates next year, prompting the N.C. Utilities Commission to schedule a series of public hearings, including one in Greensboro, on the matter in January.
For more, see the Thursday, November 23, 2017 edition.
Duke Energy hearings
