Long

William H. “Doc” Long, seasoned World War II Veteran is now a foot soldier in God’s army. Doc passed away peacefully, surrounded by love ones, in the comforts of his home, on June 11, 2017.

Born May 28, 1924, in Stokesdale, NC and raised near Summerfield, grew up during the depression. Doc graduated the 11th grade in 1941 from Summerfield High School, just shy of eight months before our nation was attacked at Pearl Harbor. Doc and his generation were at the right age to answer the call to defend our nation against the most horrible war the world has ever known. Doc would say … “our freedom and our way of life were at high risk”.

Doc was preceded in death by his parents James Gurney and Ida Simpson Long, brothers and sisters Elizabeth Baldwin, James Long, Anna Marshall and George Long. Doc’s wife Doris Westmoreland and his oldest son Charles also preceded him. Surviving are his daughter, Patty and husband Bruce Hill, son, Gurney and his wife Dru Long, daughter-in-law Sharon Long, sister-in-law Edna Wilkins and longtime friend Phyllis Beeson; grandchildren are: Wendi and husband Michael Brewer, Natalie and husband Keith Atkins, Tyra Lynn and husband Charlie Nall, Ashley and husband Chase Michaels, Jonathan and wife Meredith Long, Gaines and wife Sarah Hill, Jennifer and husband Nolan Spann.

Doc had 14 great-grandchildren: Patterson and Nicholas Brewer, Courtney and Alexis Atkins, Samuel, Elizabeth and Peter Nall, Emma Grace and Cooper Michaels, Brooklyn and Alexandria Long, Edith Hill, Miriam and Porter Spann.

William H. Long, known as “Doc “, was always active in his community, church and the trucking industry.

As a testimony to Doc’s character and strong values, he was a recipient of the Four Way Test Award from the Kernersville Rotary Club (now in its 30th year) which is the highest honor bestowed to a non-Rotarian. Doc was a Paul Harris Fellow through Rotary, signifying an important monetary contribution had been made in Doc’s honor to the Rotary Foundation.

During Doc’s younger years he served 15 years on the Summerfield School Committee … nine of the 15 years he served as Chairman. Doc also served on numerous committees within his home church of Summerfield/Peace United Methodist Church.

Doc was a co-founder and charter board member of the NC Dump Truck Association, founded in 1975 and the association existed for more than four decades. The American Truck Historical Society recognized Doc with the Golden Achievement Award, honoring his, now more than 70 years of service to the transportation industry. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner with over 60 years of service as a dedicated Mason. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled Veterans.

Doc served since 2009 as the VP of the 315th Regiment of the 79th Infantry Division Army Association where he was a member for nearly 20 years.

In 2000, an award was established to honor Doc Long for his contribution as co-founder and mentor in the family of businesses Hilco Transport (in Greensboro) and Long Brothers of Summerfield (in Rural Hall), by his dear friend Ron Erickson of EMM Financial Services.

In April 2011, Doc was an honored member of the Triad Flight of Honor, traveling to Washington, DC with over 100 of his fellow WWII veterans….. and on June 6th of 2014, he travelled again with Rotary and over 150 of his WWII comrades to Bedford Virginia as part of the D-Day Honor Group, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Normandy invasion and the liberation of France.

For his decisive role and personal contribution to the liberation of France during WWII, Doc was nominated by friend and French historian Gerard Bazin and has been inducted into the French Legion of Honor by decree of former French President Sarkozy. In addition, his name is on a monument in the village of Ancerviller, along with other men who fought so bravely to restore freedom, and he generously supported the development of a memorial park to surround that monument. In September 2014, he and his family were able to return to the village and participate in the unveiling of the memorial park honoring the 79th Infantry Division. The original memorial was adopted by Doc Long and he was instrumental in the design and construction; yet another highlight to celebrate the 70th anniversary of D-Day.

In addition to his contributions and his sacrifices in France….Doc Long’s military tributes and contributions continue in our own community in the newly dedicated Carolina Field of Honor in Colfax, NC. Doc sponsored the Army Monument in honor of his comrades who fought in the 79th Infantry, but also to his commanding General, I. T. Wyche and General George S. Patton. Doc also sponsored the Navy Monument honoring his two brothers, James and George who served in the Navy during WWII. Prior to the official dedication of the Field of Honor, on Memorial Day, Doc sponsored two of the four benches currently on the memorial platform….one to honor his two cousins who served in WWII and one to honor his uncle Joseph Long (who attended Oak Ridge Military School)… who served as a Major in WWI.

Most recently Doc made another contribution to our community in dedicating the Chapel at The Kernersville Medical Center, to his late wife, Doris. This dedication was to remember Doris on the 25th Anniversary of her death.

With Doc’s love of people and his motivation for service, he continued to set the example for others by his actions in his daily life. Doc’s most recent contribution was to his home church, Summerfield/Peace United Methodist Church for renovations/additions and upgrades to the narthex and sanctuary all made possible by the Doc and Doris Long Foundation.

Doc was part of the “Greatest Generation” that Tom Brokow has written about. After 9/11, he responded to President Bush’s wish that veterans tell others about their first hand stories and experiences during war times, before these stories are lost. Doc spoke often to students and Christian organizations, sharing with others about God’s miracle in his own life and the precious bible from his Aunt May which proved to be a “gift of life”.

The arrangements for Doc’s visitation and celebration for life services will be as follows: Visitation with family will be Saturday, June 17th 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, 8320 Highway 158, Stokesdale, NC. The funeral service will be on Sunday, June 18th 4:00 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, officiated by Pastor Kelley Groce and Pastor David Lee. Interment will follow the church service and take place at Westminister Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro.

On behalf of The William H. “Doc” Long family, we offer a sincere note of appreciation for the love, support and respect, from Doc’s neighbors, friends, church family, members of the trucking industry and our local communities, throughout Doc’s wonderful life!