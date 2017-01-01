10th Congressional District

The majority of voters in Kernersville will go to the polls during the March 3 primary next year to elect their party’s candidates for the newly drawn 6th Congressional District, but voters registered to vote in two local precincts and the whole of Walkertown and Belews Creek in Forsyth County will cast ballots in the 10th Congressional District in 2020.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 28 & 29, 2019 edition