1,000 employees projected

For the first time, Amazon officials are speaking publicly about construction of a new fulfillment center in Triad Business Park, although last month the company did file its sign permit with the Town of Kernersville’s planning department. According to Amazon, the site will be approximately one-million square feet in size, roughly the size of 28 football fields, and will employ 1,000 full-time employees with “industry leading pay and benefits starting on day one.”

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 1 & 2, 2019 edition.