Christ Wesleyan Church, located on Union Cross Road, celebrated its centennial during the entire month of September with special services and activities to commemorate the milestone, culminating with a “Centennial Service” on September 29.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 10, 2017 edition.
100 year celebration
Christ Wesleyan Church, located on Union Cross Road, celebrated its centennial during the entire month of September with special services and activities to commemorate the milestone, culminating with a “Centennial Service” on September 29.
Previous post: Cruise-in & Sidewalk Sale
Next post: Tilley promoted