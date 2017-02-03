Kernersville News Briefs
- Three East Forsyth High School students were detained Thursday after allegedly breaking into a home near campus and then running away from the scene. Officers and command staff with the Kernersville Police Department initiated a lockdown at the high school at the request of the Winston-Salem Police Department following a report of a break-in at a home on Hastings Hill Court/Gerry Drive, located within the Winston-Salem City limits, after which the suspects fled on foot. According to KPD Sgt. D. Long, who supervises the department’s school resource officer program, officers with the KPD apprehended one of the suspects as he tried to return to campus. The other two were detained by Winston-Salem police after hiding in a nearby wooded area. Long described the situation on the EFHS campus as a “community lockdown,” in which staff and students were able to continue with classes, but no one was allowed in or out of the school. In all, between 20 to 30 officers took part in the search. Three K-9 units were also involved, Long said.
- A pedestrian was hit by a truck and killed Tuesday night, and Kernersville police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers were called to respond to the 300-block of East Bodenhamer Street at approximately 7:13 p.m. on a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Once on the scene, officers learned that a 2004 Ford F-150 truck, operated by Lynwood Henson, Jr., 31, of Kernersville, was traveling west on East Bodenhamer Street when his vehicle reportedly collided with a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, but later died as a result of the collision, police said. Police identified the pedestrian as Israel Aguilar, 39, of Kernersville. For more, see the Thursday, February 2, 2017 edition.
- Even though Officer Melissa Kearns has only been with Kernersville’s police force for a little over a year, she’s had a huge impact during her relatively short time with the department. Last week, Kearns was named the Kernersville Police Department’s 2016 Officer of the Year. For more, see the Thursday, February 2, 2017 edition.
- Captains with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department are charged with supervising the day-to-day operations of an assigned company during all emergency calls, training scenarios and with facility/equipment maintenance. Fortunately for Kernersville area residents the two newest captains at the KFRD, Michael Hedgecock and Jason Robinson, plan on taking their new responsibilities very seriously. For more, see the Thursday, February 2, 2017 edition.
- With a passion for learning and teaching, fifth grade teacher Amanda Reese was honored when she learned that she had been named Teacher of the Year at Smith Farm Elementary School. For more, see the Thursday, February 2, 2017 edition.