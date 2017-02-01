Kernersville News Briefs
- Kernersville has a new police chief and his is a familiar face among the ranks at the local law enforcement agency. Kernersville Police Department Captain Tim Summers has been named to lead the agency following Chief Scott Cunningham’s retirement. His first official day on the job will be Wednesday, Feb. 1. For more, see the Tuesday, January 31, 2017 edition.
- Once featuring the Black Lantern Tea Room and a miniature golf course, the J.L. Sawyer House in Oak Ridge has a unique history. For more, see the Tuesday, January 31, 2017 edition.
- Becoming battalion chief for the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department is a dream come true for Ronnie Boles. Not only will the 16-year veteran continue to do what he loves in a community that has become like home, he will also use his knowledge and experience to help his fellow firefighters achieve their own goals. For more, see the Tuesday, January 31, 2017 edition.
- With the rising popularity of craft beer, Kernersville resident Jordan DuBois decided to start a local beer group for people with a shared interest through the Kernersville Tasting Group. DuBois became interested in craft beer about four or five years ago, and his interest has only grown since. For more, see the Tuesday, January 31, 2017 edition.
- Colfax potter Ed Cieplinski finds inspiration for his craft in a most unique place. All he has to do is open a cookbook from his vast collection of ethnic cookbooks and any number of crocks pictured within might become his subject matter. For more, see our Saturday-Sunday, January 28 & 29, 2017.