Kernersville News Briefs
When the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Commission pays to have the Kernersville water tower near Bodenhamer Street repainted, the tower will be decorated just a little bit different than it is now.
Rene Minner, the daughter of Dr. Wesley Phillips, helps women in Thailand escape human trafficking by teaching them skills and selling their products through Starfish Designs Thailand.
Though the official holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day isn't until Monday, area churches are coming together on Sunday, Jan. 15 for a meal packing event and special memorial service at Main Street United Methodist Church (UMC).
One of the attorneys for a former Kernersville resident serving a life sentence in prison without parole for the arson deaths of four people in Greensboro praised Governor Pat McCrory for commuting her sentence in his final days in office.
Kernersville area residents are opposed to a new planned subdivision on Union Cross Road near Cheryl Drive, not only for the fact that the additional twin homes would increase traffic, but also because of the project's overall impact on the environment.