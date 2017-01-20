Kernersville News Briefs
- Piney Grove Fire and Rescue Department (PGFRD) firefighter Bill Wetherall has been recognized for his leadership with an Instructor Award following his completion of the 2016 Piedmont N.C. Advanced Safety & Survival School this past October. For more, see the Thursday, January 19, 2017 edition.
- In honor of the 120th anniversary of Cupid’s Park Theater, located on the top floor of the Körner’s Folly, an anonymous donor has generously donated the funds to have the theater restored. For more, see the Thursday, January 19, 2017 edition.
- When Spanish teacher Alice Valdes learned that she had been named as the Teacher of the Year at East Forsyth High School (EFHS), she was in disbelief. For more, see the Thursday, January 19, 2017 edition.
- Kernersville is one step closer to getting a new library after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a construction contract for the next phase of the project during the Board’s January 9 meeting. For more, see the Thursday, January 19, 2017 edition.
- At a time when job longevity is becoming a thing of the past, the Town of Kernersville continues to defy the odds. For more, see the Thursday, January 19, 2017 edition.