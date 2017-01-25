Kernersville News Briefs
- In order to help job seekers become more prepared as they apply for positions during the annual Job Fair, the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is offering the first annual Resource Fair on February 13 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Kernersville Family YMCA in the youth activities center. For more, see the January 24, 2017 edition.
- Sedge Garden United Methodist Church (SGUMC) will once again open its doors to women throughout Kernersville for a special global event this weekend, inviting them to participate in IF:Gathering 2017 on February 3 and 4. For more, see the January 24, 2017 edition.
- When French teacher Lauren Tesh learned that she had been named as the Teacher of the Year at Southeast Middle School (SEMS), she was humbled and grateful. For more, see the January 24, 2017 edition.
- It has been a tough week for the East Forsyth High School (EFHS) family, with the unexpected loss of former student Dylan Swaim on January 17 and then the sudden passing of retired teacher and coach Gail Sykes Clayton on January 20. For more, see the January 24, 2017 edition.
- Oak Ridge Military Academy (ORMA) has announced that John Haynes, who has served as the academy’s interim president since January 2016, has been named president following a unanimous vote of support by the ORMA Board of Trustees on January 19. For more, see the January 24, 2017 edition.