Kernersville News Briefs
- After having returned to her high school alma mater, Juli Franklin-Reese was delighted to learn that she had been named Teacher of the Year at Glenn High School. For more information, see the Thursday, January 26, 2017 edition.
- State Senator Joyce Krawiec issued several apologies on Tuesday following a tweet she posted Monday night criticizing some of the people she saw participating in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. For more information, see the Thursday, January 26, 2017 edition.
- Forty years of continued service to the Town of Kernersville has gone by in a blink of an eye for Steve Bowers, and he has no intention of calling it quits anytime soon. For more information, see the Thursday, January 26, 2017 edition.
- Denny Walker has been named the president and CEO of Pope Companies in Kernersville following the retirement of Jeff Hunter at the end of last year. Walker assumed his new position on January 1. For more information, see the Thursday, January 26, 2017 edition.
- A high-speed chase involving a vehicle reported stolen last week and Kernersville police ended in a crash in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25 and resulted in the driver’s arrest. For more information, see the Thursday, January 26, 2017 edition.